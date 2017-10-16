Firefighting Truck Driver Dies in Crash

SANTA ROSA (AP) — California officials say a firefighting truck driver has died after the water transport truck he was driving rolled over near one of the wildfires that has devastated areas in and near Northern California’s wine country.

California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the trucker, who was contracted to transport water to the Nuns Fire, was the first firefighting worker to die because of the wildfires that have killed 40 others and destroyed thousands of homes.

This morning, a private water tender driver assigned to the #NunsFire tragically died in a vehicle rollover on Oakville Grade in Napa Co. pic.twitter.com/GBy5g8KzOH — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) October 16, 2017

The trucker died early Monday and was not identified.

Department spokesman Daniel Berlant says officials are investigating the cause of the crash that happened in the tiny Napa Valley community of Oakville.