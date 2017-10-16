Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The California State Railroad Museum Foundation is proud to present an all-new Halloween-inspired event for adults – “Sips & Spirits: The Train Ride” on Friday evening, October 27, 2017, departing at 7 p.m. Ticketed guests will delight in a frightfully fun train ride along the Sacramento Southern Railroad while enjoying a blood-shot cocktail and being entertained by a Mad Scientist and his minions, Monster Mash dancers and more. Train ride guests will indulge in hard cider and nibble on delicious appetizers provided by Fat’s Catering all while enjoying a dark night on the railroad – it’s Halloween fun, adult-style! First Class minions will provide the finest service onboard three of California State Railroad Museum’s first class cars: the Audubon dining car, El Dorado lounge car and the French Quarter lounge car from the 1950s that served the famed Southern Pacific Sunset Limited service. Warning: guests will need to beware of the Mad Scientist and his crazy experiments as the train rolls down the line.



More info:

Sips & Spirits: The Train Ride

Oct 27th

7pm departure

Central Pacific Freight Depot

1020 Front Street

(916) 445-5995

CaliforniaRailroad.Museum