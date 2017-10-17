Celebrate National Pasta Day!

October is National Pasta Month and October 17th is National Pasta Day, so what better time to cook up some pasta than today. My Nguyen of 'My Healthy Dish' shows you how to create your own gourmet baked tomato basil macaroni and cheese. See the recipe below and check out her website for more great recipes.
Gourmet Baked Tomato Basil Macaroni and Cheese
Ingredients:
- 2 cups Cucina Antica Tomato Basil Sauce
- 1 lb. of elbow pasta
- 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
- 1 cup bread crumbs
- 2 cups of milk
- 6 tbsp butter
- ½ tsp. garlic
- Salt and pepper
- Basil to garnish
Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees and lightly grease 4-6 glass ramekins.
- Prepare pasta al dente. Drain and set aside.
- In a large saucepan, heat butter over medium heat until melted. Stir in milk and garlic and cook until thickened. Add 2 cups of cheddar cheese and ½ cup of Parmesan cheese and continue to stir until melted. Add 2 cups of Cucina Antica Tomato Basil Sauce and mix well. Once combined, add pasta.
- Evenly distribute prepared macaroni into prepared ramekins and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Add salt and pepper to taste and top with evenly spread bread crumbs. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool for five minutes. Garnish with basil, and serve.
More info:
MyHealthyDish.com
Cucina-Antica.com