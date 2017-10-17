Celebrate National Pasta Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

October is National Pasta Month and October 17th is National Pasta Day, so what better time to cook up some pasta than today. My Nguyen of 'My Healthy Dish' shows you how to create your own gourmet baked tomato basil macaroni and cheese. See the recipe below and check out her website for more great recipes.

Gourmet Baked Tomato Basil Macaroni and Cheese

Ingredients:

2 cups Cucina Antica Tomato Basil Sauce

1 lb. of elbow pasta

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 cup bread crumbs

2 cups of milk

6 tbsp butter

½ tsp. garlic

Salt and pepper

Basil to garnish

Preparation: