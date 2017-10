GRANITE BAY — Detectives in Placer County say a woman was given thousands of dollars while posing as an interior designer but never did any work.

Lisa Anne Briggs-Smith, 46, was arrested last week in Granite Bay on felony grand theft charges.

Detectives say Briggs-Smith was given more than $100,000, but officials did not say how many people gave her money.

She was booked into Placer County Jail and is being held on $200,000 bail.