Father Arrested on Child Cruelty Charge After Infant Son Taken to Emergency Room with Fractured Arms

Posted 8:31 PM, October 17, 2017, by , Updated at 08:30PM, October 17, 2017

PLUMAS LAKE — A 33-year-old man has been arrested on charges of felony child cruelty after his infant son was brought into the hospital with fractured arms.

Yuba County sheriff’s detectives arrested Glen Robert Haskell on Monday night.

Deputies were called to a local hospital on Monday afternoon after a 2-week-old infant boy was brought into the emergency room with two fractured arms.

Further investigation revealed the baby had been shaken, detectives said. The infant is the son of the suspect.

The baby was transferred to a hospital in Sacramento where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Haskell was booked into the Yuba County Jail and his bail was set at $50,000.