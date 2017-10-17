Fire Affected Areas Costing Homeowners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is in the studio with Brandon Haefele (CEO/President of Catalyst Mortgage in Sacramento) to talk about how the fast-moving fires that have destroyed thousands of homes in Napa and Sonoma and other counties in the state could slow down the mortgage process for many would-be homebuyers and current homeowners refinancing their mortgages.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac – which play a role in a majority of mortgages – are requiring disaster inspections before purchasing loans from lenders in the fire-affected areas.