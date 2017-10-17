Firefighters Find Conditions Favorable for Nuns Fire Back Burn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SONOMA COUNTY -- Flames of the Nuns Fire reached into the Tuesday sky from the steep ridges above the Oakmont area of Sonoma County along Highway 12, an area that includes the Kenwood and St. Francis vineyards and wineries.

It was an unnerving sight for some residents of the area, but it was largely a strategic back burn set by firefighters while winds were calm.

"The fire is coming this way, and we're going to bring the fire back up to it," explained Cal Fire Battalion Chief Joe Buchmeier. "We kind of want to get this done today so we don't have to deal with maybe some shifting winds...that would be a problem."

Additionally, firefighting bulldozers have cut containment lines that separate the flames from the homes and wineries in the area.

A Cal Fire incident update listed the Nuns Fire as 78 percent contained Tuesday night with full containment expected Friday.

"As long as the winds stay down and we don't have those north winds again, then I think we're going to get this thing pretty soon," Buchmeier said.​