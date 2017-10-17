National Guard Surveys Fire Damage from the Air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MATHER -- California Air National Guard pilot Coda Brown had seen the devastation caused by wildfires in Santa Rosa before, but he hadn't seen the damage on a clear day.

"You look at it from above, and it actually looks like you're in a scene of a movie, that's the best way to describe it, you know? And how bad it hurt the area, like a bomb hit the area, it sounds incredibly destructive, but that's what it looks like, burnt up cars in the neighborhoods," Brown said.

Even after seeing aerial images of the Coffey Park neighborhood online, it still doesn't brace you for peering down in person -- blocks of homes just leveled.

A week after it started, fire still rages nearby and pillars of smoke from the Nuns Fire in Sonoma County are a reminder that danger still looms -- smoke that continues to rest just west of I-80, a blanket of memories as to what happened and what remains.