National Pasta Day with Olive Garden

Posted 11:36 AM, October 17, 2017, by , Updated at 11:35AM, October 17, 2017

Carolyn Johns with Olive Garden in Citrus Heights is in the kitchen with all of the info on Olive Garden's endless pasta bar which runs until November 19.

Pastas: Spaghetti, Rigatoni, Angel Hair, Fettuccine, Cavatappi, Gluten-Free Rotini and Whole Grain Linguine
Sauces: Creamy Mushroom, Alfredo, Traditional Meat Sauce, Asiago Garlic Alfredo, Marinara and Five Cheese Marinara
Toppings: Meatballs, Italian Sausage, Crispy Chicken Fritta, Crispy Shrimp Fritta or Grilled Chicken can be added to any combination starting at $2.99.