Pumpkin Nights is the highly anticipated Most Delightful Halloween Tradition launching in Auburn this October. Taking place at the Gold Country Fairgrounds, Pumpkin Nights invites visitors to experience the essence of Halloween while walking through eight immersive lands created with over 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins. The outdoor, family friendly Halloween walkthrough will be open for 17 days—kicking off on Friday, October 13 through Sunday, October 29. Pumpkin Nights will feature immersive installations, such as Pumpkin Passage—a nod to Harry Potter’s Great Hall, Rum River Pirates—the tropical island land where pirates protect the pumpkin treasure, Dia de los Muertos—where a pumpkin mariachi band serenades visitors, and sugar skulls hang overhead, and The Great Pumpkin Reef—an underwater pumpkin marvel, filled with bubbles, mermaids, and coral. The Pumpkin Nights festival will be offering a variety of food, seasonal beverages, movie screenings, and activities for the whole family. Tickets are sold for specific dates and times. Children three and under are free, kids (4-12) and seniors (60+) are $16, and adults are $20. Family Packs, includes two adult and two kid tickets, are available for $64. Weeknight specials are also available—featuring deals for Monday through Thursday—visit www.PumpkinNights.com for more details.

More info:

Pumpkin Nights

Now - October 29th

Sun - Thurs 6:30pm - 10:30pm

Fri & Sat 6:30pm - midnight

Gold Country Fairgrounds, Auburn

PumpkinNights.com

Facebook: Pumpkin Nights Fest