Rep. Garamendi Discusses California Wildfires

Paul is in the studio with Rep. John Garamendi (D-Walnut Grove) to discuss the California wildfires and how it will impact residents.

Garamendi has been meeting with FEMA, Cal Fire and the Trump Administration to help coordinate the allocation of aid to Northern California. He joined several of his colleagues in the House to send a letter to the President imploring him to provide additional aid. The President granted that request last week. Congress also passed a bill last week authorizing an additional $36 billion in federal disaster relief funding.