Roseville Police: Man Caught on Surveillance Trying to Enter Home

ROSEVILLE — Police in Roseville are looking for a man caught on surveillance video trying to enter a home.

The police department posted a piece of video to its Facebook page, saying the man was trying to get into a home along Porch Swing Drive in the Fiddyment Farms neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police said the man had checked several doors in the area and rummaged through cars.

According to investigators, the man may be associated with a white sedan — possibly a Nissan.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department.