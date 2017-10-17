Sacramento Man Organizing Coat, Beanie and Glove Drive for Homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Coming up with a plan to help people doesn't have to be complicated.

Just ask Dre Day. He's been bringing good company, good food and sometimes, a TV plugged into a generator, to people living on the streets of downtown Sacramento for at least three years.

"We take everything that we got, and we spend time with them, treat them like they're human, like they're somebody," said Day.

They're not a nonprofit. They're Dre's family and friends. And every winter they collect coats, beanies and gloves for the homeless during their annual donation drive.

"There`s a lot of kids down there. People don't think it is, there's a lot of kids down there," Day said.

It's simple, what they have is an ambitious goal to gather hundreds of cold weather essentials in just three weeks.

"Though you have right now, there could be a time that you don't have. So you need to be humble and be thankful for what you do have," Day said.

Every year they make it happen.

"It's a little stressful," Day said. "We push it to the last minute to get everything we can," Day said.

They make sure dozens of people are a little bit warmer than they were before.

"If you wanna help out, all you have to do is text me. (916) 470-2674. I answer all the time, and we can connect and make it happen," Day said.

To donate to the coat, beanie and glove drive for the homeless call or text the word "donate" to (916) 561-9565 or (916) 470-2674 and someone will assist you in a pick-up date.