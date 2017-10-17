Squaw Valley to Open in a Month after Shortest Off-Season Ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIC VALLEY -- There was not a snowflake in sight October 17 at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski resort.

The resort plans to open on November 17, making this off-season its shortest ever.

Temperatures in mid-October weren't quite low enough to fire up the snow machines, which is 27 degrees. Still, crews are getting ready -- dusting the machines and lifts off a month before the season opener.

"We're targeting November 17. You never know what Mother Nature is going to bring," Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows spokesperson Sam Kieckhefer said. "She's truly our partner in this. But typically it comes and it comes really fast."

Between the two mountains, the resort has more than 40 lifts, each with about 200 chairs to clean. They also need to make 14 miles of snow from scratch.

"We operated to our latest closing date ever, which was July 15. And that just limits the amount of time our maintenance teams have to do their summer maintenance," Kieckhefer said.

They're updating handlebars, checking the machines, and finishing up the remodel for three new restaurants on the upper mountain.

"It's a really great place to grab a coffee or hot cocoa, or take a break from the slopes," Kieckhefer said.