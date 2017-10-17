Student Brings Loaded Gun on Elementary School Field Trip

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – Police have arrested a man after a child brought a loaded gun to school Tuesday, according to WTVR.

The Lakeview Elementary students were on the bus, headed to a scheduled field trip when “a school employee observed a firearm in a child’s pants pocket,” a Colonial Heights Police spokesperson said.

Police said the gun was immediately taken away and the employee brought the child back to school.

The gun was loaded, but there was no bullet in the chamber, a source with knowledge of the situation told WTVR.

An investigation revealed the gun belonged to a family friend who had left the weapon at the child’s home the night before.

Stanley Bernard Banks Jr., 30, of Petersburg, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and allowing a juvenile to access a firearm.

He was released on bond and due back in court October 27.