Two Injured in Shooting at Fern Bacon Middle School Near Franklin Boulevard

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting near Franklin Boulevard that left two people injured.

Police were told the incident happened around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday at Fern Bacon Middle School on Cuny Avenue.

Three people were sitting in a car when the shooting occurred. Two people were shot; one person was shot in shoulder and the other person was grazed on the head.

Both victims were speaking with police and injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The shooting victims were located at the Fire Station 57 on East Parkway and Franklin – almost 2 miles away from the shooting scene.

Police say the victims gave them an address of where the shooting happened but are not fully cooperating with their investigation.

Authorities also say “a lot” of marijuana was found in the vehicle driven by the victims.

Police are back at the middle school collecting evidence; school shouldn’t be affected.

At this time there is no available information on the shooting suspects.

