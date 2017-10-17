Wineries Double as Cal Fire Staging Areas during LNU Complex Fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPA COUNTY -- As firefighters continue to get a handle on the LNU Complex fire, the Nuns Fire -- part of that complex -- has come dangerously close to some well known Napa County wineries.

Some of those wineries now serve as staging areas for Cal Fire crews. Recently, the wineries more closely resemble war zones.

"So it's helicopters and planes and so on all day long," Perret Vineyard owner Claudine Perret said. "But we feel so blessed to have all these firemen and Cal Fire helping us."

Claudine and Michel Perret's vineyard is next to one of those staging areas. They say they are just happy to have resources like Cal Fire doing what they can to keep the fire away from their home and livelihood which they built 30 years ago.