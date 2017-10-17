Young Stockton Man Shot, Killed Leaving Party Over Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A young Stockton man and father was gunned down after attending a party over the weekend.

Investigators with the Stockton Police Department say Brandon Harrison was shot a number of times on Leadon Drive near Bryant Drive in Stockton around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Harrison had been a force of change in Stockton. The once troubled teen turned into a 20-year-old man who worked with at-risk youth.

"He was becoming a national figure for justice and for healing. In particular, for young men very much like him," said Sammy Nunez, executive director of Fathers and Families of San Joaquin.

He was also a man of ideals -- sharing this message on his Twitter page back in August, posting: "We've had 32 homicides this year in Stockton... we MUST change the narrative."

Two months later, Harrison would become homicide victim number 41 after Stockton police detectives say he and friends were leaving a party early Sunday morning on Leadon Drive.

Detectives say no one has come forward yet about his murder.

"But we still know there is other people who saw possibly what happened, and those are the people that need to come forward with that crucial piece of information," ​said Office Joe Silva, spokesman for the Stockton Police Department.

Detectives say Harrison was shot a number of times while inside a friend's car. He later died after the driver tried to get help on a nearby street.

Shattered glass and lit candles mark where the tragedy took place.

Friends and family are devastated, they say Harrison was an exemplary leader and they cannot understand how anyone would take his life.

"The true tragedy occurs if we're not able bring closure to this very, very.... this very awful situation.

Friends say Harrison was grounded through the love of his family and never stopped fighting for justice.

They hope the community will learn from his life and also fight for answers in his death.

Detectives have very little information about Harrison’s murder. They have not released a suspect description or a motive.

​The Stockton Police Department's neighborhood impact team will be in the neighborhood where Harrison was gunned down on Wednesday. If you have any information about this murder, please contact the Stockton police or Crime Stoppers.