Bear in Tree Keeps Students, Staff Indoors at Placer High School

AUBURN -- A bear on the campus of Placer High School in Auburn kept students and staff in their rooms for most of the school day on Wednesday.

Parents are told that a "shelter in place" had been declared.

Some parents came to the campus to watch police, state wildlife officials and firefighters try to get the bear off campus using fire hoses.

It came down on its own and ran through campus before climbing another tree on a backyard across campus.

Authorities said the bear was not a danger there. Neighbors were notified and the hope is the bear will leave the residential area on its own. Police say they average a bear sighting in Auburn about once a week, but no one can remember when a bear has been on campus.