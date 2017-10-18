Business Leaders Tout Golden 1 Center’s First-Year Economic Impact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Downtown Sacramento Partnership released a report Wednesday detailing the economic impact of the Golden 1 Center during its first year of being open.

"When people come to Golden 1, they get a tremendous experience," Greater Sacramento Economic Council CEO Barry Broome said. "I think you can never underestimate how important it is for somebody to physically and emotionally see the symbol of your community.​"

According to the report, Downtown Sacramento has seen a 38 percent growth in employment, a 51 percent increase in foot traffic (on event days) and more than $71 million spent in downtown in the last year.

In the food and beverage service industry alone, 2,000 jobs were added downtown since the arena opened.

Broome cited both K Street and Capitol Mall as two places that have really flourished since the Golden 1 Center opened last October. Now, with the construction in the Downtown Railyards, he says Sacramento is poised to become a 'destination' city.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg agrees.

"We said all along this is not just about a sports and entertainment facility. It's about everything else that comes with it," Steinberg said. "Four years ago, we were in this position where the downtown future was fairly questionable, and now the sky's the limit.​"