Chelsea Handler Won’t Do Another Season of ‘Chelsea’ for Netflix

Chelsea Handler is saying farewell to her self-titled talk show on Netflix to dive deeper into what she feels is her next chapter — activism.

The talk show host announced on Twitter she will not be doing a third season of “Chelsea,” saying the presidential election and “the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me.”

“From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation,” she wrote. “For those reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of ‘Chelsea’ and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me.”

Handler said her goal is to “be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way.”

Her plans include traveling the country to meet people “I don’t know enough about,” speaking at colleges and working with Emily’s List to campaign “for candidates who are fighting for women’s rights.”

Handler said she also has a documentary in the works at Netflix as part of her ongoing partnership with the streaming network.

“Netflix could not be more understanding and I’m grateful for their continued support,” she wrote.

Netflix could not be reached immediately for comment.

In the past, Handler has been open about how the election of Donald Trump changed her outlook and her show.

In Season 2, her show adopted a weekly format that allowed Handler to dive even deeper into issues, from education to women’s rights.

In a recent interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter, Handler said her talk show had changed “a lot” as a result of the Trump presidency.

She seemed more invested in serious segments, like conversations with Democratic politicians and activists, than in humorous sketches and chats with celebrities.

“It’s important to use my platform for good,” she said. “A lot of people say, ‘Oh, I don’t do politics.’ It’s like you don’t have a choice now, okay? This is, like — this is serious stuff. So we don’t have a choice to opt out.”

New episodes of “Chelsea” will be available weekly until the end of the year.