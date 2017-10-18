Culinary Programs at The Art Institute of California

We are turning up the heat for Studio40 Live's Farm To Fork Cook-Off presented by The Art Institute of California- Sacramento! The Farm To Fork Cook-Off presented by The Art Institute of California- Sacramento is a live cooking challenge with fresh farm to fork foods found here locally. Watch as three young and talented, local, amateur cooks put their skills to the test and compete for a scholarship to The Art Institute of California - Sacramento. Do you think you have what it takes to cook your signature dish live on TV and compete for the grand prize? If you are a junior or senior in high school and can make literally anything taste good, then you have a chance to compete for a scholarship to The Art Institute of California- Sacramento! Starting Monday, October 23rd, enter the recipe to your signature dish at Fox40.com/Cookoff. So grab your napkins and be sure to tune in to Studio40 Live on November 22nd for the most mouthwatering competition in town!
More info:
Artist U' Nite
Tuesday Oct 24th, 6 - 8pm
The Art Institute of California-Sacramento
916-830-6320
Bit.ly/ArtUnite
The Art Institute of Sacramento-Sacramento
2850 Gateway Oaks Drive, Suite 100
(916) 830-7333
ArtInstitutes.Edu/Sacramento
Facebook: AiCASAC
Twitter: @AiCASAC