Kings Excite on Opening Night

SACRAMENTO -- The younger revamped Sacramento Kings kicked off the 2017-2018 season with an energetic 105-100 home loss to a talented Houston Rockets team.

Prior to game-time, the Downtown Commons area surrounding the Golden 1 Center was vibrant with fans enjoying new restaurants and bars that have recently opened.

In a pre-game conversation with FOX40, KTHK radio host Carmichael Dave summed up the dramatic transformation that has taken place in the past few years.

"Even though this is the second year of Golden 1, you look around," Dave observed. "All the new businesses that are developing or that have sprung up, all the promises being kept about investing in the core. The Kings have invested a billion dollars downtown. And that's just something as a native Sacramentan that I know in downtown has never really happened before. It continues to be bigger than basketball. And we may not make the playoffs on the floor. But off the floor, everything this team is doing in the community, it's championship material."

The season opener honored first responders, raised money for the Red Cross, and featured a halftime performance by recording artist, Lil Jon.

The Kings and Rockets players all stood and linked armed during the National Anthem.