Modesto Residents Say Energy Bills are Surprisingly High

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

6_fzVe9Tc5tT" player_id="e94d1153704449a897d545a2af16e53c" auto="true" width="1920" height="1080" pcode="tmYjUyOpmqOg5TkhqEqTlmc_gXKM"]

MODESTO -- Many homeowners in Modesto are saying they have seen huge spikes in their energy bills this month.

Some question whether the Modesto Irrigation District's new billing system had something to do with the price hikes, while MID blames a brutal August.

Several comments from residents on their local Nextdoor forum say their bill doubled last month.

"We typically receive high bill complaints following a hot summer, and in August, our customers, their usage as a whole was above average," MID Public Affairs Manager Melissa Williams said. "There were 27 days that were 90 degrees or higher."

No one behind the Nextdoor posts was available to speak to FOX40 on Wednesday.

Others believe the rate increases were to help fund more benefits for MID workers.

"Labor and benefits only makes up about 15 percent of our more than $400 million budget, and so it’s a very small piece of the overall operating expenses and so it doesn’t play into these high bill complaints. We have not raised electric rates in more than five years, so they have been stable, so rates have not changed," Williams said.

One resident said he has lived in the same home for over a decade and never paid over $200 a month to MID, until he got $350 bills for the last two months. He said his usage hadn't changed.

MID offers free audits and energy tips to those hoping to avoid higher energy bills.