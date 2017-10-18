Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite

Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti

Posted 12:11 PM, October 18, 2017, by , Updated at 11:56AM, October 18, 2017

Through October 31, local Macaroni Grill restaurants are honoring first responders with Mom's Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti  -- for free. General Manager Julianne Fraser and Culinary Manager Darren Riddough are in the studio with Paul discussing the secret to the perfect spaghetti and meatball.