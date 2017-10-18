Part of North Sacramento Warned Not to Drink Tap Water

SACRAMENTO — A part of North Sacramento has been cautioned to avoid drinking tap water, according to a flyer distributed by the city.

The affected area is east of Norwood Avenue, between Interstate 80 and Main Avenue, to Pell Drive.

According to the city, a “purple discoloration” was seen in the water. It was not immediately known what was causing the discoloration.

Residents were told to stick to bottled water, and to not try treating the water themselves.

City officials are testing the water and expect to have more information by 4:30 p.m.