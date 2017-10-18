Sac PorchFest is a fun, free, community-focused afternoon of great local music in midtown Sacramento. The grassroots event will be held on porches in the Boulevard Park neighborhood and will feature performances from top local musicians. Donations will be collected, with proceeds benefiting the Mustard Seed School, a local free, private school that serves homeless children. You can learn more about the Mustard Seed School and donate to it here.
More info:
Sac PorchFest
Saturday 1 - 7pm
21st & I Street
Free event
SacPorchFest.com
Facebook: Sac PorchFest