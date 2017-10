Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sac PorchFest is a fun, free, community-focused afternoon of great local music in midtown Sacramento. The grassroots event will be held on porches in the Boulevard Park neighborhood and will feature performances from top local musicians. Donations will be collected, with proceeds benefiting the Mustard Seed School, a local free, private school that serves homeless children. You can learn more about the Mustard Seed School and donate to it here

More info:

Sac PorchFest

Saturday 1 - 7pm

21st & I Street

Free event

SacPorchFest.com

Facebook: Sac PorchFest