Sacramento Officials Detail Bid for Amazon’s Second Headquarters

SACRAMENTO -- Leaders from across the Greater Sacramento region officially announced a bid to Amazon for its second North American headquarters on Wednesday.

The 80-page proposal includes 12 potential sites to build on -- including the Downtown Railyards, West Sacramento's Bridge District, Downtown Sacramento, Natomas, Roseville and Elk Grove -- offering up to 50 million square feet of space in total.

Some of Amazon's requirements for the new location include non-stop flights to Seattle, where its main headquarters is located, and also a close proximity to the Bay Area.

Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive says the city has both of those qualities that other contenders vying for the job don't.

"If you were going to Portland or Austin, it would be a lot longer," Ranadive said. "So you can have a virtual office or virtual data center over here. I think it's very easy to get to Silicon Valley."

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says there are so many reasons for the company to want to build here, which would bring 50,000 high paying jobs to the area and an investment of $5 billion by Amazon into the facility.

"We are on the cutting edge of innovation on technology, we are at the center of leading universities and higher education system in the world, we have the right cost of living, we have great sites," Steinberg said.

As for the reaction from local businesses if Amazon accepts the city's bid, SMUD CEO Arlen Orchard says it can only be good.

"I think it's all pros," Orchard said. "I think you have a well regarded company that does the right thing for the environment, the right thing for the communities it's located in and I think it's all good."