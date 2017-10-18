Stockton Police Neighborhood Impact Team Goes Door to Door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The Stockton Police Department’s Neighborhood Impact Team went door to door Wednesday in the neighborhood where a community leader was killed over the weekend.

Investigators say they’re still trying to find a motive and a suspect in the shooting death of 20-year-old Brandon Harrison, who was along Leadon Drive early Sunday morning.

Members of the Neighborhood Impact Team shared information with neighbors about how to protect themselves.

“In doing so, we’re educating them on how to stay connected with the police department but more importantly we want to give them a voice. We’re here to listen,” Stockton Police Officer Joe Silva said.

Detectives say Harrison was killed while leaving a party early Sunday morning. Harrison worked with troubled youth, and investigators are working to determine a motive and suspect in his death.

Officers say this kind of outreach helps families who may not know who to talk to about the tragedy.

Silva says their main goal is to share their resources with their neighbors but he says that their hard work has paid off in the past.

“Sometimes when we leave a neighborhood within an hour, so we’re starting to get tips about exactly what happened," Silva said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Stockton Police or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers.​