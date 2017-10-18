Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Wendesday, October 18th, along with all Bay Area and NorCal Pure Barre studios, we will be hosting donation-based classes all day long. 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Northern California fire victims. We will be providing bubbles in the morning and wine in the evening donated by Caymus Vineyards. We are accepting donations to the North Bay Fire Relief or the Sonoma Valley Rotary Foundation.

Here are the details:

North Bay Fire Relief (Tax ID# 47-5084832)

Checks* payable to RCU Community Fund or

Sonoma Valley Rotary Foundation (Tax ID# 68-0343129)

Checks* payable to Rotary of Sonoma

*If writing a check, please include #PureBarre on the memo.

If you are unable to make it to the studio, but still want to donate, you can donate here and designate Pure Barre as the business organization.

More info:

Wine Down for Wine Country

All day today at:

Pure Barre Roseville and Sacramento - pavilions

PureBarre.com

