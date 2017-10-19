Auburn Alehouse, the first craft brewery on Placer County’s Ale Trail, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. To mark this occasion, Auburn Alehouse has updated its menu with seasonal items and local ingredients in addition to launching its PU240 Imperial IPA in 4-pack cans. Chef Chris Manning and Brewer Michael Handcock are in the kitchen with Paul serving a new vegetarian Polenta and Portobello Sandwich paired with award-winning Gold Digger IPA.
Auburn Ale House Celebrates 10th Anniversary
