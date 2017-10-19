Judge Clears Way for High-Rise Condominium Complex Slated for Midtown Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A Sacramento Superior Court Judge ruled Tuesday that the Yamanee -- a proposed 15-story condominium complex -- could move forward after a group sued to stop construction, claiming there would be a negative environmental impact.

The building, which would be the tallest in midtown, is also one of the most controversial. Some neighbors complain the scale of the building would be out of step with the Victorian-style homes and the boutique-style shops.

The project is backed by the Midtown Neighborhood Association, whose president says she supports historic preservation and in general isn’t thrilled by high-rise developments in midtown, but believes if strategically placed, high-rises like the Yamanee can become part of the fabric of midtown.

Overall she thinks the project will improve the community, by bringing 134 new condos to an area that has a shortage of all types of housing.

The developer for the project is traveling but told FOX40 via text that he was "thrilled" with the decision.

FOX40 has not able to reach Sacramentans for Fair Planning the group that sued to stop construction. But they posted this message on their website:

“The decision to appeal the case to a higher court is one we do not take lightly, as it will require additional work and resources to move forward. Once a decision is made we will inform all our supporters.”