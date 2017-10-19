Man Jailed after Fight with Rancho Cordova Officers

RANCHO CORDOVA — Police in Rancho Cordova arrested a man Tuesday after an apparent struggle with officers.

According to the Rancho Cordova Police Department, officers stopped 41-year-old Anthony Rushing over an “improper use of the crosswalk” near the Zinfandel light rail station.

Rushing ran, police say, and a violent confrontation unfolded when officers caught up with him. At one point, investigators say Rushing dropped a knife he had.

Police say Rushing tried to grab an officer’s gun before he was subdued with a Taser.

One officer was said to have minor injuries because of a punch to the face.

Rushing was booked into jail and is currently ineligible for bail.