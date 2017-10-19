Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite

Nets’ Lin Expected to Miss Season with Right Knee Injury

Posted 8:38 AM, October 19, 2017, by , Updated at 08:36AM, October 19, 2017

UNIONDALE, NY - OCTOBER 11: Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles against the Philadelphia 76ers during their Pre Season game at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on October 11, 2017 in Uniondale, New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a ruptured patella tendon of the right knee.

Lin was hurt midway through the fourth quarter of the Nets’ 140-131 loss at Indiana on Wednesday in their opener. He landed hard behind the baseline after a drive to the basket and was in tears as he clutched at his knee.

The former Harvard guard was hoping for a stronger second season with the Nets. He was limited to just 36 games in 2016-17 while Brooklyn finished with the NBA’s worst record.

General manager Sean Marks says Thursday in a statement that Lin worked hard during the offseason.

Marks says its “awful that the injury will cost him the season” and the organization “will be there to support Jeremy in every way possible throughout his recovery.”