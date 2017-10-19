Patients Surprised by Window Washing Superheroes at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Some superheroes wear capes, some repel off of buildings and others wash windows.

James Peterson has been hospitalized at Kaiser Permanente in Roseville for the last few days.

"I don't know how he got up there, he's Spider-Man," said 6-year-old Peterson.

Thursday, the sight of Spider-Man scaling the hospital building brought a smile to the 6-year-old's face.

And Spider-Man wasn't alone.

Marvel and DC superheroes joined forces at Kaiser Thursday morning. Their mission was to surprise the young patients stuck inside.

Bob Kerns aka Iron Man is the mastermind behind all of it. He owns Mastercare Window Washing.

"The look simultaneously of joy, excitement, disbelief. You didn't think someone can make that many expressions in one look. They can," Kerns said.

He has been gathering these fearless defenders together to wash windows for the last 35 years.

He says these super window washing heroes have the greatest super power of all -- sharing love.

" As common as that may sound, I think there is really something to that. And if we can do that, try to make the world a little better place, then we would've done some good things for that day," Kerns said.

It's that love, that was powerful enough to get James out of bed to get one last glimpse of his heroes.

"I did not expect it. I didn't know that was coming. It surprised me a lot, I didn't think it would be superheroes washing windows," Peterson said.