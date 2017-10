Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michelle Cehn is a Youtube personality on a mission to make vegan living easy and fun. She is the founder of 'World of vegan,' co-author of 'The Friendly Vegan Cookbook,' co-creator of 'The 12-Day Dairy Detox' and the 'Plant Based on a Budget Meal Plans,' and has reached millions through her creative, relatable and engaging vegan videos.

More info:

World of Vegan

WorldOfVegan.com

Facebook: World of Vegan