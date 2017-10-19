Vote Now! Papa Murphy’s Final Quarter Friday Night Favorite

Sacramento Celebrates Specialty Coffee Week

Posted 11:04 AM, October 19, 2017, by , Updated at 10:39AM, October 19, 2017

Gary is at Pachamama on J Street in downtown Sacramento to celebrate the 4th annual Specialty Coffee Week -- a curated series of public events geared towards education, tasting, and the celebration of coffee from farm to cup. During the week, events will be held at individual cafés, coffee roasters, restaurants and businesses throughout the greater Sacramento area.