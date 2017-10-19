Shriners Celebrating 20 Years!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shriners Hospitals for Children -- Northern California is hosting a Community Day Celebration from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Saturday, October 21. The event is being held in celebration of the hospital's 20th anniversary. Festivities include interactive exhibits for kids in the SunShrine Hospital, food, entertainment, wheelchair sports and guest appearances from Fezzy and other community mascots.

More info:

20th Anniversary Community Day Family Festival

Saturday

11am - 2:30pm

Shriners Hospital back lawn

(916) 453--2232

ShrinersChildrens.org