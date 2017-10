Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get a start on your holiday shopping and enjoy more than 70 handmade craft and specialty vendors, a live pumpkin carving demonstration and a carnival with rides and games.

More info:

Sunrise Crafts, Carvings & Carnival

Saturday

11am - 4pm

Sunrise Mall

6041 Sunrise Mall, Citrus Heights

(916) 728-1916

SunriseMallOnline.com

Facebook: Sunrise Mall

Instagram: @Sunrise_Mall

Twitter: @SunriseMallCH