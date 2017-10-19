Wanted Man Leads Officers on Chase with 5-Year-Old in Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE -- Marysville Police say a wanted man led officers on a chase into Yuba County on Friday with a young child in the car.

An off-duty officer spotted 45-year-old Jeremy Lee Basham at the Circle A gas station, according to police. Basham was wanted on several felony warrants.

Officers say they chased Basham through East Marysville and Yuba County until they learned there was a 5-year-old in the SUV he was driving.

Investigators later found the SUV next to the Yuba River, with the child alone inside.

Basham is wanted to evading police, kidnapping, child stealing, child endangerment and his previous felony warrants.

It was not immediately known what relation Basham has with the child.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Marysville Police Department at (530) 749-3900, submitting an anonymous tip on the department's website or sending them a message on Facebook.