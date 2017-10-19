Woman Turns Herself in After Robbing Man Suffering Seizure Inside Utah 7-Eleven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah -- Police have arrested a woman who was caught on camera taking a credit card from a man as he was suffering a seizure inside a 7-Eleven.

Alexandra Dewsnup, 28, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of felony theft and unlawful possession of a credit card, according to a police press release.

Police received numerous tips identifying Dewsnup, including from her relatives, according to a statement of probable cause. Police say Dewsnup contacted police and arranged to turn herself in.

Police state that Dewsnup told police she was under the influence of Xanax at the time but takes full responsibility for the theft, according to KSTU.

The case gained widespread attention after video of the incident was circulated to the media. The video shows Dustin Malone suffering a seizure on October 4th at a 7-Eleven in Salt Lake County.

As the man is helpless on the ground, the video shows a woman taking his wallet and removing some cards before leaving. Police say the credit card stolen from Malone was used in an online purchase a short time later.

Malone spoke to Fox 13 about the theft, saying he has epilepsy but rarely suffers seizures in public.

“I go completely stiff, my eyes go back, I lose consciousness and I collapse,” Malone said.