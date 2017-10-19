Your Weekend, October 19

Sacramento365 has provided Paul and Simone with a list of the best events to fill your weekend.
Sacramento Auto Show
Cal Expo
Fri 10am-9; Sat 10am-8pm; Sun 10am-6pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-auto-show/
Sacramento French Film Festival: The 4th Mini Fest
Crest Theatre
Sat 11am~11pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-french-film-festival-4th-mini-fest/
Monster Energy Aftershock Festival
Discovery Park
Sat 11:40am-10pm; Sun 12:10pm-9pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/monster-energy-aftershock-festival-2/
Sacramento International Airport's 50th Birthday Party
Sacramento International Airport
Sat 2pm-5pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-international-airports-50th-birthday-party-2/
MAKE IT A NIGHT PICK
Street Art Mural Jam
Sacramento Bee Parking Garage
Sat 10am-6pm
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/street-art-mural-jam/
WHAT TO EAT: Chita's Mexican Grill
WHAT TO DRINK: Q Street Bar & Grill