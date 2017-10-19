Your Weekend, October 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramento365 has provided Paul and Simone with a list of the best events to fill your weekend.

Sacramento Auto Show

Cal Expo

Fri 10am-9; Sat 10am-8pm; Sun 10am-6pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-auto-show/

Sacramento French Film Festival: The 4th Mini Fest

Crest Theatre

Sat 11am~11pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-french-film-festival-4th-mini-fest/

Monster Energy Aftershock Festival

Discovery Park

Sat 11:40am-10pm; Sun 12:10pm-9pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/monster-energy-aftershock-festival-2/

Sacramento International Airport's 50th Birthday Party

Sacramento International Airport

Sat 2pm-5pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-international-airports-50th-birthday-party-2/

MAKE IT A NIGHT PICK

Street Art Mural Jam

Sacramento Bee Parking Garage

Sat 10am-6pm

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/street-art-mural-jam/

WHAT TO EAT: Chita's Mexican Grill

WHAT TO DRINK: Q Street Bar & Grill