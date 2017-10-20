Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 8th Annual Feed My Starving Children mobile pack is coming to Rocklin October 19-21 with the goal to pack 600,000 meals—the most meals packed in the region since it started.

The mobile pack is expecting over 3,000 volunteers to come from all over to help feed the hungry all over the world.

The Amani Children's Choir from Uganda is in the studio with a performance -- Feed My Starving Children sent 5.6 million meals to Uganda last year.

Visit the Feed My Starving Children Facebook page and find out more: https://www.facebook.com/SacramentoRegionFMSC/

A Christian non-profit founded in 1987, Feed My Starving Children tackles world hunger by sending volunteer-packed, nutritious meals to 70 countries, where they’re used to operate orphanages, schools, clinics and feeding programs to break the cycle of poverty. Last year, FMSC welcomed nearly 1.1 million volunteers to pack more than 284 million meals to feed more than 779,000 kids daily for a year. The Minnesota-based charity spends more than 90% of total annual donations directly on feeding kids.