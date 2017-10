Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Experience Armenian culture through gourmet foods, dance performances and lessons, singing, and fellowship at the 70th Annual Armenian Food Festival on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 from 11am - 9pm at the Greek Hellenic Center & Hall, 614 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento 95816 (near McKinley Park). Come for the food, stay for the dancing!

More info:

70th Annual Armenian Food Festival

Saturday

11am - 9pm

Greek Hellenic Center & Hall

ArmenianFoodFest70.org