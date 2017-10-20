Beautiful Scenery, Several Accidents in Sierra after Season’s First Snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DONNER SUMMIT -- Slow down and enjoy the scenery.

That's some important advice from CHP Officer Chris Falkowski as drivers made their way up Interstate 80 in the snow.

"Snow is gorgeous," Falkowski said. "There is no rush and you never know what's around the next corner."

There were several crashes Friday morning between Gold Run and Truckee. Most of them happened after chain restrictions were lifted.

"What happened today with all the accidents was that they lifted chain control because the main line interstate 80 was pretty clear, however the temperature dropped," Falkowski said.

Even with no chain restrictions in place, it's important to drive extra safe in the Sierra.