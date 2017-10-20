Family Continues to Seek Justice 5 Years After Daughter’s Murder

STOCKTON — A San Joaquin Valley family has been seeking answers in their daughter’s cold case for the past five years.

Investigators say Denise Lemburg, who was an EMT, a mother to a 9-year-old girl and a beloved friend and daughter, was killed on Oct. 20, 2012 on Mist Trail Drive in Stockton. To this day there are no leads, no suspect information and no answers for her family.

“I think about her almost every day,” said Michelle Coyle, Lemburg’s friend.

Every single day Coyle carries the memory of her good friend in her heart. Every moment she and Lemburg’s mother, Vicki Ryman, hope for answers in her senseless death.

“It was very, like, surreal because I didn’t even understand why she’d been shot,” Ryman said. “It just made no sense.”

In their ongoing efforts to find the killer, family and friends, along with Stockton police officers, went door to door on Friday, hoping to jog someone’s memory.

Ryman said her daughter had been on a double date and was dropping off one of her friends when someone opened fire.

“For whatever reason, when they rolled by and saw him outside of the car, they came back and they were actually trying to kill him, not my daughter,” Ryman said.

Police also released footage of the suspected murderers, but their faces were hard to make out. Still, loved ones hope someone out there recognizes the duo.

“It’s frustrating, sad,” Coyle said.

“Get angry, I get very sad, of course, but mostly I go on living because I know that’s what she would want me to do,” Ryman said.

If you have any information please contact the Stockton Police Department or Crime Stoppers.