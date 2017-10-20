Ghost and Ghouls Beer & Wine Bash Train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento RiverTrain is combining its two most popular events, the Beer Train and Old Vine Express, and throwing in a Halloween theme! Join them for this costumed event which will feature beer and wine tasting and a rockin' live band. The train pulls out of West Sacramento on Friday October 27th at 7pm and Saturday October 28th at 6pm.



More info:

Ghosts and Ghouls Beer & Wine Bash

October 27th & 28th

7pm Oct 27th and 6pm Oct 28th

400 N. Harbor Blvd, West Sacramento

Coach class $70, First class $80

800-866-1690

SacramentoRiverTrain.com

