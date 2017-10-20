Lowbrau’s Sausage Festival

Brock Macdonald is in the kitchen with information on Lowbrau's upcoming Sausage Festival where a dozen local chefs will share their creative creations with encased meats. The event is Saturday night from 5-11 p.m. at the MARRS Building in midtown Sacramento. Event tasting tickets are $25 including a sausage from each participating chefs/restaurant, free beer and swag bag.

Participating Chefs & Restaurants
·       Brock Macdonald from Lowbrau
·       Dane Blom from Hawks Provisions and Public House
·       Tyler Bond from Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine
·       Keith Breedlove from The Culinerdy Cruzer
·       Brad Cecchi from Canon East Sacramento
·       Jonathan Kerksieck from OBO' Italian Table & Bar
·       Matt Masera from Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Co.
·       Eric V. Miller from V. Miller Meats
·       Oliver Ridgeway from Grange Restaurant & Bar
·       Adam Schulze from The Waterboy
·       Mike Thiemann from Empress Tavern