Lowbrau’s Sausage Festival

Brock Macdonald is in the kitchen with information on Lowbrau's upcoming Sausage Festival where a dozen local chefs will share their creative creations with encased meats. The event is Saturday night from 5-11 p.m. at the MARRS Building in midtown Sacramento. Event tasting tickets are $25 including a sausage from each participating chefs/restaurant, free beer and swag bag.

Participating Chefs & Restaurants

· Brock Macdonald from Lowbrau

· Dane Blom from Hawks Provisions and Public House

· Tyler Bond from Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine

· Keith Breedlove from The Culinerdy Cruzer

· Brad Cecchi from Canon East Sacramento

· Jonathan Kerksieck from OBO' Italian Table & Bar

· Matt Masera from Hook & Ladder Manufacturing Co.

· Eric V. Miller from V. Miller Meats

· Oliver Ridgeway from Grange Restaurant & Bar

· Adam Schulze from The Waterboy

· Mike Thiemann from Empress Tavern