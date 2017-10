Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yemaya Salsa Dance Company has been serving the Sacramento community since 2000. We offer lessons, workshops, choreography, showcases and special events. Check out our monthly socials and special events. Don't miss our showcases, Winter and Summer Showcases, where we showcase local talents and performers. Mention KTXL FOX40 when registering and get 50% off an 8-week series.

More info:

Mambo Tuesday's Halloween Party

October 31st

8pm

Yemaya Dance Studio

(916) 402-5967

YemayaSalsa.com