Parents of Murdered Children Invited to Come Together for Event

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- Parents of murdered children have been invited to attend Saturday's event, "A Time for Us," to come together and heal.

The Healing 5 Foundation will host the fifth event since its inception, a breakfast for parents of murdered children.

"It's a very special time for parents of murdered children to bond and encourage each other," wrote Paris Dye, program administrator for the Black Child Legacy Campaign.

The event was organized by Dr. Nicole Clavo. Clavo has become one of the most prominent faces in the fight againsft violence and in support of community improvement.

Saturday’s event will come just three weeks shy of the two year anniversary of the murder of Dr. Clavo’s son, J.J., number five on the Grant High School football team.

The 17-year-old was gunned down at a stop sign in Del Paso Heights Nov. 13, 2015. Though a suspect was arrested the day after the murder, the court system has worked slowly. It’s still unclear whether the accused, a teenager, will be tried as an adult or juvenile.

Despite her personal heartbreak, Clavo is devoting herself to breaking the cycle of violence.

“You took my child’s life, I won’t let you take my life too," Clavo read from a laminated sign she plans to post Saturday.

Clavo shared her most personal thoughts, feelings and mantra with the public over the last two years.

“Help us help you to save our future,” she read from another sheet.

They are words she’s shared through the media in moments of strength, anguish and inspiration.

“The devil stared the war, but he won’t win the battle,” read another sign.

Saturday she will cover a room in their words, sharing them with some of the people she feels needs them most.

It is not too late to attend Saturday’s breakfast. For more information contact the Healing 5 Foundation.